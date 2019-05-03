Thiessen: Mueller investigation's end could offer Trump a chance to grow his base

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen speculated on Friday that President Trump could face better odds at expanding his support base after Special Counsel Robert Mueller effectively ended his investigation into Russian meddling and potential obstruction of justice.

“He is now free to go out and reach out to people in a way that he probably wasn’t when the Mueller probe was happening,” Thiessen said on “Special Report.”

Thiessen, who also served as former President George W. Bush’s chief speechwriter, indicated that the investigation’s end released Trump from intense criticism that nudged him toward coalescing around his base.

“It gives him freedom — one of the reasons his poll numbers are so bad despite the economy, is because for two years he’s been dealing with this Russia investigation,” he said.

“When you’re under attack the way he has been — being called a traitor, being called a Russian agent — you kind of coalesce around your base and try and stick with your supporters.”

Noting one of Trump’s tweets from Friday, guest host Chris Wallace asked whether Trump faced a potential turning point in his presidency. He was referring to Trump’s tweet calling for Democrats and Republicans to “come together” after the Mueller investigation.

“But now Republicans and Democrats must come together for the good of the American people,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

He specifically called on politicians to find solutions related to immigration, infrastructure, and drug prices. “No more costly & time consuming investigations,” he said.

Thiessen said Trump could turn a new page as he had a chance to reach out and expand his base rather than just “feed” it.

Trump has faced multiple approval ratings below 50 percent, and his approval appeared to remain stable after Mueller’s report. On Friday, Trump received criticism for the way he handled a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin but also oversaw another great jobs report — the latest of many good economic stories that many attributed to Trump’s policies.

Although Trump might be ready to move on, congressional Democrats have indicated they will continue pursuing issues related to Mueller’s investigation. That could include overseeing a testimony by Mueller about his report.