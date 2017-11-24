Thief tried to use dead woman’s $2M in stock to buy gold, feds say

A thief tried to use a deceased woman’s $2 million in stock to buy gold. (iStock)

A thief tried using $2M in stock belonging to a deceased New York woman to buy gold, an attempted purchase that immediately raised red flags and triggered an investigation into her estate by the feds.

The FBI is investigating how Anne Minosion’s stock fell into the hands of a person who sold it and tried to buy gold with the cash, the New York Daily News reported.

Minosion died at the age of 87 in March 2016. She never married and had no children.

She is buried in a potter’s field in Hart Island since no family members claimed her body from the morgue.

A third party was able to get access to her money, however.

A lawyer for the Upper West Side co-op building in which Minosion owned an apartment said in court documents in August an FBI agent and a Manhattan federal prosecutor had informed him that a probe into the woman’s estate was underway.

All of Minosion’s accounts involved in the attempted transaction have been frozen.

And it turns out there may be a family member due for a windfall after all.

The New York Daily News reported two of Minosion’s nephews live in Akron, Ohio. Joseph Minosion, who, with his brother, reportedly stands to inherit her $4 million fortune, said they knew she lived in New York and believed she worked in finance but knew little else about Minosion.

He said they found out about the FBI investigation from their lawyer who is helping them administer the estate.

“I have no idea when it was or when this happened,” Joseph Minosion said of the alleged theft.