These industries surviving, even thriving during coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to put a stranglehold on economies across the world as governments enact tight containment measures, leading to layoffs and furloughs and the upending of whole industries that could face a tough recovery.

Some businesses, however, are seeing positive economic growth as a result of more Americans staying indoors.

Below is a list of some industries seeing an uptick in sales.

Fitness equipment

Companies that manufacture exercise equipment are finding a surge in interest as gyms across the country remain closed amid state containment measures.

Many fitness centers are offering free online classes, but some people are turning to home gyms to keep active — and maintain their sanity.

Dumbbells and other fitness products have flown off the shelves at various Walmart stores and local retailers are finding a surge in other types of fitness products.

“It’s not like toilet paper where everyone is hoarding them, but stuff is flying off the shelves,” Jaime Janman, general manager of Scottsdale Home Fitness in Arizona, told KSAZ-TV. “People stressed out more than ever and people needing that release, it seems like we have become that product.”

“I have been here nine years. This is Black Friday sale times 10,” he said.

Delivery services

More shoppers are turning to delivery services for their groceries and other items to avoid the outdoors. Meal deliveries have increased amid stay-at-home orders and measures that prevent dining inside restaurants.

A recent study released by ShopperKit showed 31 percent of U.S. households bought groceries online in March. When compared with a 2019 survey by Brick Meets Click, that’s up more than 145 percent.

As demand grows for online shopping, so does the demand for employees. Delivery apps such as goPuff and Instacart are looking to hire thousands.

Domino’s Pizza said last month it planned to hire at least 10,000 full-time and part-time workers to meet increasing demand.

Game makers and sellers

Board games and puzzles are selling as more people are confined to their homes, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Small video game makers are seeing a spike in demand for children’s games in the face of school closures.

Landscaping companies

Lawn care companies have seen an uptick in business because more homeowners are home with time to tend to their yards.

Allwood Recyclers in Oregon told KATU-TV that business has boomed in recent weeks, with deliveries of yard materials surging.

“Normally, our truck doesn’t start delivering like this until May, but it started this week and we are going from 7:30 to 4 p.m. daily,” said company yard manager Tyler Wright. “We probably have about 12 to 15 deliveries a day.”

Pharmacies

Some pharmacies across the country are struggling to meet the high demand for medication and other items.

Last month, CVS Health announced it was looking to fill 50,000 full-time and part-time positions across the country. Many of the roles will be filled by CVS Health clients who have had to furlough workers, like the Hilton and Marriott hotel chains.

Rite Aid said online sales last month peaked at “10 times normal demand levels,” Forbes reported.

Fox News’ Katie Byrne contributed to this report.