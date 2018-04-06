The week in pictures

Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

Tree-climbing goats feed on an Argania Spinosa, known as an Argan tree, in Essaouira, southwestern Morocco, April 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy) tree-climbing-goats-feed-on-an-argania-spinosa,-known-as-an-argan-tree,-in-essaouira,-southwestern-morocco,-april-4,-2018

The full moon sets behind the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, March 31, 2018 (AP Photo/J. David Ake) the-full-moon-sets-behind-the-lincoln-memorial-in-washington,-march-31,-2018

Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale celebrates sinking the tournament winning basket in the women’s Final Four in Columbus, April 1, 2018 (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) notre-dame’s-arike-ogunbowale-celebrates-sinking-the-tournament-winning-basket-in-the-women’s-final-four-in-columbus,-april-1,-2018

A bird sits in a puddle as a cherry blossom tree with buds and blossoms is reflected in the water in Washington, April 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) a-bird-sits-in-a-puddle-as-a-cherry-blossom-tree-with-buds-and-blossoms-is-reflected-in-the-water-in-washington,-april-2,-2018

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in a blessing during the Jewish holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, April 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ultra-orthodox-jewish-men-participate-in-a-blessing-during-the-jewish-holiday-of-passover,-at-the-western-wall-in-jerusalem,-april-2,-2018

Julia Stimson, 8, from Alexandria, Va., participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) julia-stimson,-8,-from-alexandria,-va.,-participates-in-the-annual-white-house-easter-egg-roll-at-the-white-house-in-washington,-april-2,-2018

Villanova’s Eric Paschall loses the control of the ball against Michigan in the men’s Final Four championship game in San Antonio, April 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Eric Gay) villanova’s-eric-paschall-loses-the-control-of-the-ball-against-michigan-in-the-men’s-final-four-championship-game-in-san-antonio,-april-2,-2018

A passenger crosses railroad tracks at rush hour at Gare de Lyon train station as unions stage a mass strike in Paris, April 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Francois Mori) a-passenger-crosses-railroad-tracks-at-rush-hour-at-gare-de-lyon-train-station-as-unions-stage-a-mass-strike-in-paris,-april-3,-2018

Lightning strikes around the Medical Center in Houston, April 4, 2018 (Elizabeth Conley /Houston Chronicle via AP) lightning-strikes-around-the-medical-center-in-houston,-april-4,-2018

A worker is seen marinating fish at Cilincing district in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 5, 2018 (REUTERS/Beawiharta) a-worker-is-seen-marinating-fish-at-cilincing-district-in-jakarta,-indonesia,-april-5,-2018

Anna Hursey of Wales competes in women’s team table tennis at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 5, 2018 ( REUTERS/Jeremy Lee ) anna-hursey-of-wales-competes-in-women’s-team-table-tennis-at-the-gold-coast-2018-commonwealth-games-in-australia,-april-5,-2018

People wear white masks in support of Catalonian politicians jailed on charges of sedition, in Figures, Spain, April 5, 2018 (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) people-wear-white-masks-in-support-of-catalonian-politicians-jailed-on-charges-of-sedition,-in-figures,-spain,-april-5,-2018

Rev. Jessie Jackson at the Lorraine Hotel on the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis, April 4, 2018 (REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht ) rev.-jessie-jackson-at-the-lorraine-hotel-on-the-50th-anniversary-of-the-death-of-dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-in-memphis,-april-4,-2018

A guereza monkey jumps with a newborn baby at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, April 5, 2018 (REUTERS/David W Cerny) a-guereza-monkey-jumps-with-a-newborn-baby-at-the-prague-zoo,-czech-republic,-april-5,-2018

Anaheim Ducks’ Ondrej Kase celebrates his overtime goal against the Colorado Avalanche in Anaheim, April 1, 2018 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hon) anaheim-ducks’-ondrej-kase-celebrates-his-overtime-goal-against-the-colorado-avalanche-in-anaheim,-april-1,-2018

Jack Nicklaus’ grandson and caddie, GT Nicklaus after his hole-in-one during the par three competition at the Masters in Augusta, April 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) jack-nicklaus’-grandson-and-caddie,-gt-nicklaus-after-his-hole-in-one-during-the-par-three-competition-at-the-masters-in-augusta,-april-4,-2018

Photographers line up along the edge of the Tidal Basin in Washington to shoot the blossoming cherry trees at sunrise, April 5, 2018 (AP Photo/J. David Ake) photographers-line-up-along-the-edge-of-the-tidal-basin-in-washington-to-shoot-the-blossoming-cherry-trees-at-sunrise,-april-5,-2018