https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_GettyImages-1052738838.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Students from St. Andrews University indulge in a tradition of covering themselves with foam to honor the ‘academic family’ on the lower college lawn on in St Andrews, Scotland, Oct. 22, 2018.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_GettyImages-1052738838.jpg?ve=1&tl=1