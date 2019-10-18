The week in pictures, Oct. 12 – Oct. 18

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/08_AP19288772219934.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Relatives touch the coffin and photo of police officer Pablo Sergio Reynel, one of a group of officers killed in the line of duty, during a memorial service at the public security department headquarters for Michoacan, in Morelia, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2019.

AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

