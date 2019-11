https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/10_AP19316231936730.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Hindus make fires on the banks of the River Ganges as part of rituals during Karthik Purnima festival in Varanasi, India, Nov. 12, 2019.

AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

