The week in pictures, Nov. 16 – Nov. 22

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_AP19324313042558.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Indian paramilitary soldiers detain a Congress party supporter during a protest against the proposed withdrawal of the Special Protection Group providing security for president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 20, 2019.

AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

