The week in pictures, May 23 – May 29

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/05_AP20146568111906-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, in New Castle, Del., May 25, 2020.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/05_AP20146568111906-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1