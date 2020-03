https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_AP20084511875019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a protective suit enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka settlement, outside Moscow, March 24, 2020.

Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_AP20084511875019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1