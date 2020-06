https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/04_AP20176584199745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

People are seen on the beach on the hottest day of the year, after an easing of social restrictions due to coronavirus, in Bournemouth, England, June 24, 2020.

Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

