The week in pictures, Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP20005738563415.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

National Assembly President Juan Guaido, Venezuela’s opposition leader, climbs the fence in a failed attempt to enter the compound of the Assembly, as he and other opposition lawmakers are blocked from entering a session to elect new Assembly leadership in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 5, 2020.

AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

