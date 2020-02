https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_AP20050787973845.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his daughters, Brooklyn Sage and Ashlyn Olivia leave the Halifax Medical Center 42 hours after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, in Daytona Beach, Florida, Feb. 19, 2020.

Roush Racing via AP

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_AP20050787973845.jpg?ve=1&tl=1