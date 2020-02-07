The week in pictures, Feb. 1 – Feb. 7

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_49495751908_398ca58d6e_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with Expedition 61 crew members Christina Koch of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Luca Parmitano of ESA, lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Feb. 6, 2020.

NASA/Bill Ingalls

