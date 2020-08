https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20239482924469.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Italian marine biologist Monica Blasi looks up as she swims towards the light, off the coast of Filicudi, in the Sicilian Aeolian Islands archipelago, Italy, Aug. 23, 2020.

AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20239482924469.jpg?ve=1&tl=1