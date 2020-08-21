The week in pictures, Aug. 15-Aug. 21

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/11_AP20234125711665.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris along with spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff raise their arms as fireworks go off during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2020.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

