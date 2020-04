https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/08_AP20111694396900.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Leslie Amat, a Cuban triathlon athlete, swims in a pool with straps that keep her from advancing, under the watch of her trainer Dioseles Fernandez in the patio of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 20, 2020.

AP Photo/Ismael Francisco

