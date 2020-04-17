The week in pictures, April 11 – April 17

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20103623855529.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Rev. William Schipper, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish wears a mask and gloves out of concern for the coronavirus as he speaks with a parishioner in the parking lot of the church, on Easter Sunday, in Spencer, Massachusetts, April 12, 2020.

AP Photo/Steven Senne

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20103623855529.jpg?ve=1&tl=1