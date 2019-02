On the Friday before Superbowl, Neal and Julie say who their rooting for and Neal discovers Julie is rooting for the Neal England Patriots. He (and several listeners) convince Julie to root for the Rams, and listeners answer the Big O’ Tire Flash Poll of the Day: Who are you rooting for this weekend?

Congressman Russ Fulcher also joins the program to talk about his first couple of months as a freshman lawmaker and his perspective on the continued border wall debate.