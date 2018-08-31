Esther Larson, Neal’s wife, joins the program to dish on the Costco Dog date and cleanses. Michael Williams, a licensed psychotherapist, talks about social media and the effects on today’s families. And Friday Studio Cover Sessions welcomes Melissa Bowman singing Time After Time.
The Neal Larson Show — 08/31/2018
