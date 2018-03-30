Did the Pope really change the doctrine addressing Hell? Neal Larson addresses the media sensation David Hogg. And Neal and Julie host the Studio Cover Session with Samuel Beck singing a mashup from Rhianna and Ed Sheeran.
Related Articles
Man accused of setting fire to northern Idaho church
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has been accused of setting fire in a Catholic Church in Bonners Ferry. The Spokesman-Review reports that the 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a federal […]