The Neal Larson Show — 03/21/2018

March 21, 2018 Julie Mason Neal Larson Show Podcast

The Austin, Texas bomber blows himself up in order to evade law enforcement. Senator Mike Crapo joins The Neal Larson Show for his weekly interview to discuss bank reform, the looming government shutdown and if Mueller should be fired. Facebook and Cambridge Analytics are being held to the fire about lack of transparency  and too much political motivation. And Neal Larson and Julie Mason take calls about whether Social Media Platforms should be government regulated.

