The Neal Larson Show — 03/21/2018

The Austin, Texas bomber blows himself up in order to evade law enforcement. Senator Mike Crapo joins The Neal Larson Show for his weekly interview to discuss bank reform, the looming government shutdown and if Mueller should be fired. Facebook and Cambridge Analytics are being held to the fire about lack of transparency and too much political motivation. And Neal Larson and Julie Mason take calls about whether Social Media Platforms should be government regulated.
Related Articles
People in Oregon lose it over new gas pumping law
Oregon is notorious for many things. No sales tax and Hells Canyon, for example. But, it’s also one of two states in the nation where it’s illegal for people to pump their own gas. Recently […]
The Neal Larson Show — 03/19/2018
Utah passes a “Free-Range Child Rearing” law. Neal and Julie take calls about how listeners raise their children. Neal also gives his opinions about the Russian Collusion investigation and whether President Trump should fire Robert […]
INTERVIEW: Senator Jim Risch weighs in on latest Trump scandal, Russia investigation
Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) was elected to the United States Senate in November of 2008, after serving as Idaho State senator, lieutenant governor and governor. Sen. Risch […]