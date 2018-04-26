The Latest: Waffle House suspect accused of charging woman

The Latest on a shooting at Tennessee restaurant that left four dead (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

A police report says that a man suspected of killing four people at a Waffle House in Nashville had come to the attention of police in eastern Tennessee in February after a woman said he charged at her in her motel room.

The report released Monday to the AP says the woman was visibly shaken when police arrived at the motel in Alcoa, Tennessee.

Alcoa Police Lt. Hank Morris said in an email that Reinking was not arrested because the woman did not want to press charges.

Police say Reinking opened fire with an AR-15 rifle outside the Waffle House early Sunday and then stormed the restaurant. He is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide. His public defender has not responded to an email seeking comment.

__

2 a.m.

A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.

Employees wore orange ribbons and hugged each other, while a steady stream of customers came in to show support.

Waffle House is donating all the proceeds from the store in the next month to the four victims who were killed Sunday and the two who remain in the hospital.

Police say 29-year-old Travis Reinking opened fire outside the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle and then stormed the restaurant, killing four and wounding four others. Reinking is facing multiple charges. A public defender listed in court records as his attorney hasn’t responded to an email seeking comment.