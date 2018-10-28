The Latest: Voting peace in Brazil presidential election

The Latest on Brazil’s presidential runoff (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

The bitterness of Brazil’s presidential election campaign so far doesn’t seem to have spilled over into the voting itself.

The head of the Organization of American States’ election observation mission says voting has been taking place in a climate of “tranquility and normality.”

Former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla says members of the mission are seeing “with no reports of violence or any other difficulty.”

The president of the Superior Electoral Court also says Sunday’s election has taking place peacefully throughout the country.

Rosa Weber says the “tranquility gives me a sensation of happiness. It is a celebration of democracy.”

________

12:45 p.m.

The two candidates to become Brazil’s next president have cast their ballots along with millions of other Brazilians.

Far-right former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro voted in a military compound in Rio de Janeiro surrounded by security and supporters who shouted his name. He did not speak to the press.

Fernando Haddad of the leftist Workers’ Party voted in Sao Paulo and said he was “confident we can win.”

Bolsonaro has had a strong lead in polls, but Haddad got a string of last-minute endorsements ahead of Sunday’s vote.

They included popular former supreme court justice Joaquim Barbosa, who tweeted that Bolsonaro’s candidacy scared him.

___

10:20 a.m.

Voting for the presidency is in full swing in Latin America’s largest nation.

Voters are picking between far-right Congressman Jair Bolsonaro and former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad.

Polls ahead of Sunday’s vote showed Bolsonaro with a 10 percent advantage. Still, the race appeared to be tightening, as just weeks before Bolsonaro had an 18-point lead.

Bolsonaro cast his vote in Rio de Janeiro, which he represents in Congress. Haddad was expected to vote later Sunday in Sao Paulo.

During the first round of voting on Oct. 7, Bolsonaro garnered 46 percent compared to 29 percent for Haddad.

Bolsonaro has promised to crack down on crime and overhaul the economy. Haddad has promised a continuation of many progressive policies of his Workers’ Party, which governed from 2003 to 2016.