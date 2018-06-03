The Latest: Voting ends in Slovenian general election

The Latest on a parliamentary election in Slovenia (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

Polls have closed in the Slovenian parliamentary election that is expected to produce no clear winner amid strong gains by a right-wing opposition party.

Some 1.7 million voters in the European Union nation of 2 million were choosing Sunday from a vast array of parties, but only several are slated to make it over the 4 percent threshold to be represented in Slovenia’s 90-member parliament.

The anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa was leading the polls going into the election. Trailing behind him were the anti-establishment List of Marjan Sarec, the Social Democrats and the Modern Center Party of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar.

Surveys have predicted that Jansa’s party won’t secure enough of the vote enough to rule on his own, so post-election negotiations to form a new government are likely after Sunday.

___

9:15 a.m.

Slovenians are voting in a parliamentary election with polls predicting that an anti-immigrant party will win the most votes but not enough to form a government on its own.

The ballot Sunday is an election called a few weeks earlier than the regular four-year span following the sudden resignation in March of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar over a failed railway project.

The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa has seen strong support ahead of the ballot, followed by an anti-establishment party led by ex-comedian Marjan Sarec and several moderate groups from the outgoing ruling coalition.

Slovenia, once part of communist-run Yugoslavia and the home nation of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, joined the European Union in 2004. It has been using the shared euro currency since 2007.