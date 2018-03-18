The Latest: Victims, suspect lived at Salvation Army complex

The Latest on two men fatally stabbed at a Salvation Army apartment complex in Rochester, Minnesota (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Police in Rochester, Minnesota, say a man was “definitely under the influence of alcohol” when he allegedly stabbed two neighbors to death at a Salvation Army apartment building.

The 53-year-old man was arrested shortly after the stabbings Saturday night at Castleview Apartments as police say he tried to flee from a rear stairway. He was being held Sunday on two tentative counts of second-degree murder.

Rochester police Capt. John Sherwin says the suspect had reportedly “bickered” with the victims “quite a bit.” Sherwin told the Post Bulletin newspaper that the suspect was combative with arresting officers and would not tell investigators what happened after he was arrested.

The victims are identified as 57-year-old Phillip William Hicks and 45-year-old Eric Alan Flemming. Sherwin says both men were stabbed in the chest and upper abdomen.

Police say the victims and suspect all lived at the apartments.

___

10 a.m.

Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbings of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in Minnesota.

The stabbings were reported around 7:15 p.m. Saturday at a building in Rochester. Officers found two men on the fourth floor of the building “suffering from critical stab wounds.” They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

An officer found a man trying to leave the building from a rear stairway. The man, believed to be the only suspect, was arrested and remains in custody.

The names of the victims weren’t released. Police also didn’t release a possible motive.

Anne Bashaw-Meyer, Salvation Army director of development and community engagement, told the Post Bulletin she was “shocked” and “saddened” to hear of the stabbings but would not answer questions while the police investigation continues.