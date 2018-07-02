The Latest: Utah wildfire threatens seasonal cabins

The Latest on wildfires burning in the Western United States (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

A wildfire burning in hot and dry conditions in Utah has forced the evacuations of a handful of seasonal cabins near a popular fishing reservoir.

Jason Curry of the Utah Division of Forest, Fire and State Lands said Monday that the fire has scorched about 10 square miles (28 square kilometers) near Strawberry Reservoir.

Curry says the blaze about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City started Sunday and officials believe it was human-caused but are investigating.

The fire is threatening about seven to 10 cabins that are used as seasonal homes, not primary residences.

He says the fire is expected to grow with hot and dry conditions forecast for Monday. Similar weather is fueling blazes in several Western states.

___

8:50 a.m.

Officials say a wildfire in Northern California grew dramatically overnight and is largely burning out of control.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire northwest of Sacramento scorched at least 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) by Monday morning.

It is threatening 100 buildings and has forced evacuations. It grew from 55 square miles (142 square kilometers) reported Sunday night and is just 3 percent contained.

Cal Fire says strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity are fueling the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the exact number of people evacuated was unclear. Smoke and ash are contributing to poor air quality in the San Francisco Bay Area and California wine country.

Hot, dry conditions are fueling blazes in several Western states.

___

7:55 a.m.

Hot winds fueling a massive wildfire that prompted evacuations in rural Northern California have pushed the flames into three counties.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that the blaze that ignited Saturday in western Yolo County spread over the weekend to neighboring Lake and Napa counties.

The fast-moving fire has scorched at least 55 square miles (142 square kilometers) of dry brush and threatened more than 100 buildings in ranchland northwest of Sacramento.

No injuries were reported and the exact number of people evacuated was unclear. Smoke and ash are contributing to poor air quality in the San Francisco Bay Area and California wine country.

It comes as hot, dry conditions are fueling blazes in several Western states.