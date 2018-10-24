The Latest: Utah shooter said he manipulated women

____

A University of Utah student was fatally shot on campus Monday night, prompting a university lockdown and a citywide manhunt as police scoured the area for clues.

Officers with the university and the Salt Lake City Police Department found the suspected shooter, Melvin Rowland, dead at a nearby church after receiving a tip, authorities said.

Rowland, 37, lead officers on a brief foot chase before he fatally shot himself as officers closed in, police said.

“They chased him to this location, where they found that he had forced entry into the church,” University of Utah Police Services Lt. Brian Wahlin said. “After clearing the building, they found our suspect deceased in a room in the church, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The body of Utah track star Lauren McCluskey was reportedly discovered in a parked vehicle on campus, witnesses told police, who haven’t officially announced a motive for the killing. Rowland may have been an ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

Rowland, a resident of Salt Lake City, was convicted of attempted forcible sex abuse and enticing a minor over the internet in 2004, court records show.

University officials lifted a two-hour-long lockdown just before midnight and canceled classes today.