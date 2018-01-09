The Latest: UN chief welcomes progress to ease Korea tension

The Latest on the border talks between North and South Korea (all times local):

3:55 a.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is welcoming progress during talks between the two Koreas, especially their agreement to work to ease military tensions, hold military-to-military talks and to reopen a military hotline.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says “the re-establishment and strengthening of such channels is critical to lowering the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and to reduce tensions in the region.”

He says in a statement Tuesday that Guterres also welcomes North Korea’s decision to send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games.

Dujarric says the secretary-general believes the U.N. General Assembly resolution which says the Olympics “can foster an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and understanding among nations … is particularly relevant on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.”

He says Guterres also hopes that “other efforts” to reduce tensions — which he did not identify — “will contribute to the resumption of sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.”