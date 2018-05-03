The Latest: Teen blames race discrimination in campus ordeal

The Latest on the ordeal of two Native American teens who were pulled from a Colorado State University admissions tour by police (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

A Native American teenager pulled from a Colorado State University tour says he and his brother were on campus for just 20 to 30 minutes when officers began questioning them. Authorities say a woman in the group reported feeling nervous about their presence.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Kanewakeron Gray says he and his 17-year-old brother were shocked when they were removed from the tour.

Gray says he doesn’t know who called the police, but believes the brothers were reported as a result of racial discrimination.

He says officers released the brothers after they provided an email on their phone showing they had reserved campus tour spots. By then, the tour had moved on without them.

The university called the case “sad and frustrating” and says it’s reviewing how similar incidents can be avoided or handled better in the future.

___

12:22 p.m.

The mother of two Native American teenagers who police pulled from a Colorado State University campus tour after another parent said she was nervous about their presence is calling the incident “shameful on so many levels.”

Lorraine Kahneratokwas Gray told The Associated Press Thursday that her 17-year-old and 19-year-old sons saved money to travel to the school in Fort Collins.

She stayed behind in New Mexico.

She says her older son called her frantic during Monday’s encounter, saying “somebody called the police on us because we were quiet.”

Campus officers spoke to the brothers and released them. Their tour group had moved on.

The university called the case “sad and frustrating” in a campus email and is reviewing how similar incidents can be avoided or handled better in the future.