The Latest: Tampa police arrest man in string of killings

The Latest on a string of homicides in the Tampa area (all times local):

11 p.m.

Police in Tampa say they have arrested a 24-year-old man and will charge him with murder in a string of recent homicides.

Tampa Police Brian Dugan says Howell Emanuel Donaldson will be charged with four counts of first degree murder in connection with deaths in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police detained the man earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald’s.

Four people have been killed in the neighborhood since Oct. 9. Police have said the shootings were in the same area and could be the work of a serial killer.

9:40 p.m.

Florida detectives are speaking with a man they think might be connected to a string of recent homicides, but no arrests have been made.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference Tuesday that officers took the man to headquarters after a tip about a gun at a McDonald’s in the Ybor City neighborhood. Dugan didn’t say why detectives were interested in the man or release his name.

Police have been searching for the person — or people — responsible for shooting and killing four in the Seminole Heights neighborhood since Oct. 9. Police have said the shootings happened within close proximity to one another, aren’t robberies and could be the work of a serial killer.

The department has received more than 5,000 tips. Dugan says he’s optimistic but acknowledged previous leads have led to nothing.