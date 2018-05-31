The Latest: Suspect arrested in volcano zone shooting

The Latest on a shooting in a volcano evacuation zone on Hawaii’s Big Island (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Police on Hawaii’s Big Island have arrested a man they say is seen on video shoving another man and firing a gun in a mandatory evacuation zone near the erupting Kilauea volcano.

Authorities said Thursday that 61-year-old John Hubbard of Leilani Estates has been charged with reckless endangering, terroristic threatening, robbery and other counts involving failure to obtain and register a firearm.

Police say Hubbard was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

He remained in police custody in lieu of $222,000 bail and was slated to appear in court later Thursday.

It was unclear if he has an attorney.

___

1 p.m.

