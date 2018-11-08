The Latest: Survivor screamed 'There's a shooter in there!”

The Latest on a shooting at a bar in Southern California (all times local):

4:55 a.m.

A survivor of the California bar shooting says the gunman was wearing a black hoodie and holding a handgun as he opened fire.

Cole Knapp is a freshman at Moorpark College and was inside the Borderline Bar & Grill when the shooting began.

He says he tried to get as many people to cover as he could. He says he fled through an exit door to a closed patio where he told people “everybody get over the fence as quickly as you can,” and followed them over.

Then he says he found a highway patrol officer nearby who just happened to pull someone over, and he screamed to him, “there’s a shooter in there!”

Knapp says the officer “was kind of in disbelief,” then saw he was serious. He says he has friends who haven’t been accounted for.

4:15 a.m.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean choked back tears as he described the sheriff’s sergeant killed in a mass shooting at a California bar.

The sheriff said Sgt. Ron Helus undoubtedly saved lives by going in to confront the gunman. He says Helus was the first responder and was immediately hit with multiple gunshots.

He says a highway patrolman pulled out Helus and waited for a SWAT team as scores of other officers converged on the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at about 11:20 p.m.

By the time they entered the bar again the gunfire had stopped, and they found 12 people dead inside, including the gunman. He says Helus was later declared dead at a hospital.

Dean says Helus was his longtime friend and gym partner and planned to retire soon after 29 years with the force. He leaves a wife and son.

The sheriff says he told Helus’ wife “he died a hero because he went in to save lives.”

3:50 a.m.

Survivors of the bar shooting are describing moments of panic and heroism as a gunman turned a dance floor into a killing zone.

Nineteen-year-old Tayler Whitler says she was dancing and her friends were at a table by the door as the gunman opened fire. She says everyone yelled “Get down!” and it was silent for a couple seconds, then she heard “Get up, he’s coming!” and people were trampling on each other to get out.

Nineteen-year-old Erika Sigman found herself hiding with a group of strangers, and they were holding her hands.

She says “there is a lot of bad in this world, but there is also a lot of good and people will help.”

A sheriff says 13 people were killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, including a sheriff’s sergeant and the gunman.

3 a.m.

A sheriff says 13 people are dead, including a sheriff’s sergeant and the gunman, after a shooting inside a crowded Southern California bar late Wednesday.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday.

Authorities did not say how the gunman died.

Dean says around 10 other people were shot and wounded. No other information on the victims was immediately known.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says its hosts “College Country Night” every Wednesday. Police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.

2 a.m.

Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow says the gunman is dead inside a Southern California bar where 11 people were injured late Wednesday.

Authorities say a responding deputy was shot and taken to a hospital. No other information on the victims was immediately known.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says its hosts “College Country Night” every Wednesday. Police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.

1:35 a.m.

A sheriff’s captain says at least 11 people — including a responding deputy — were shot late Wednesday when a suspect opened fire in a Southern California bar filled with college students.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that the wounded sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries or if any others had been hospitalized.

The sheriff’s spokesman says the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says its hosts “College Country Night” every Wednesday. Witnesses said many of those inside were college students.

12:50 a.m.

A sheriff’s captain says at least six people were shot late Wednesday when a suspect opened fire in a crowded Southern California bar.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy was also shot and taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The sheriff’s spokesman says the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. He said responding deputies could hear gunshots as they arrived on scene.

Authorities are still treating it as an active shooter scene.

No other information was immediately available.

12:35 p.m.

Authorities say there were multiple injuries — including one officer — after a man opened fire in Southern California bar late Wednesday.

Police tell the Ventura County Star that the initial report came around 11:20 p.m. that a man opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said late Wednesday that it was still “a very active scene.”

Witnesses tell ABC News that a man fired several shots from a handgun before tossing smoke bombs and starting to fire again.

Police tell the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired.

12:30 a.m.

Witnesses say a man fired several shots from a handgun before tossing smoke bombs into a crowded bar in Southern California early Thursday.

Authorities say multiple people were injured in the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately known.

A man who says he was in the bar tells ABC news reports that he saw a man shoot into the crowd.

Police tell the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired.

The Times reports that there were multiple reports of shots fired and people hit. Law enforcement and emergency crews were flooding the scene.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

12:20 a.m.

Authorities say multiple people were injured at a shooting at a bar in Southern California on Wednesday night.

Police tell the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

The Times reports that there were multiple reports of shots fired and people hit. Law enforcement and emergency crews were flooding the scene.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.