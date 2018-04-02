The Latest: Space station re-entry called mostly successful

The Latest on the defunct Chinese space station re-entering Earth’s atmosphere (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

An Australian astrophysicist says the defunct Chinese space station had a “mostly successful” re-entry but would have been better if it hadn’t been spinning in its final descent.

China said the experimental Tiangong 1 space lab mostly burned up upon re-entry Monday morning.

Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at Australian National University, said the tumbling and spinning made the re-entry location harder to predict. But the landing site in the southern Pacific is “kind of where you hope it would land.”

Tiangong 1 was launched in 2011 and ended service in 2016 after completing its mission.

___

9 a.m.

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 mostly burned up upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere in the central South Pacific.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the experimental space lab re-entered at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

___

8 a.m.

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere soon.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the most possible re-entry time is 8:49 a.m. Monday. Xinhua news agency says the window is between 8:11 a.m. and 9:33 a.m.

Tiangong-1 is forecast to re-enter in an area centered on 19.4 degrees west longitude and 10.2 degrees south latitude in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

The space lab will mostly be burnt up in the atmosphere and it’s highly unlikely to cause any damage on the ground.