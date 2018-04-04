The Latest: Slide designer to be moved to Kansas next week

The Latest on charges filed in the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas water park (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The designer of a 17-story waterslide at a Kansas water park on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated has agreed to be extradited from Texas to Kansas to face second-degree murder and other charges in the child’s death.

Seventy-two-year-old John Schooley has been held without bond at the Dallas County jail since federal agents took him into custody Monday when he arrived on a flight from China.

Dallas County sheriff’s spokesman Raul Reyna says Schooley agreed to the extradition during a hearing Wednesday. Reyna says he’ll be transported to Kansas next week.

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail in Kansas earlier Wednesday.

Schooley, Henry and a third man are facing a variety of charges in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at a water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

11:25 a.m.

A water park co-owner charged in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy on a 17-story Kansas waterslide has been freed on bond.

Records show Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was released Wednesday from the Wyandotte County Jail after posting $500,000 bond. He had been booked into the jail hours earlier after being extradited to Kansas from Texas.

Henry was arrested last week after being indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas. He is due in court Thursday. His attorney didn’t immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.

The slide’s designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.

9:40 a.m.

A water park co-owner has been booked into a jail in Kansas, where he’s charged with a 10-year-old boy’s decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world’s largest.

Records show that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Henry is due in court Thursday. His attorney didn’t immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.

The slide’s designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.