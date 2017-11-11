The Latest: Shooting’s pall shrouds Texas veterans ceremony

The Latest on the Texas church shooting (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A line of first responders and law enforcement personnel stood with heads bowed in Sutherland Springs for a Veterans Day ceremony that also was meant to honor the more than two dozen people killed a block away at a church.

About 100 people gathered Saturday outside the community center for the ceremony, where a wreath was placed near flags to remember those killed last weekend. Nearly half of the shooting victims had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

Wilson County Judge Richard Jackson’s voice broke as he thanked the first responders and others who rushed to First Baptist Church in the aftermath of the shooting. Jackson, the county’s top administrator, says the scene will affect them the rest of their lives.

Jackson said he hopes Saturday’s ceremony will start a healing process “to put this horrific tragedy behind us and look to the future.”

12:30 a.m.

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend. Nearly half of the victims had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

The church attack victims with military backgrounds will receive a full military salute Saturday on the grounds of the community hall in Sutherland Springs as Veterans Day is observed.

An Air Force official has said that 12 of the victims had direct connections to the Air Force, “either members or with family ties.”

Devin Patrick Kelley killed more than two dozen people in a shooting Nov. 5 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the massacre.