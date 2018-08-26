The Latest: Sheriff: Scene cleared; no additional suspects

The Latest on a fatal mass shooting at riverfront mall during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Florida authorities say they’ve finished clearing the scene of a fatal mass shooting at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville and there are no additional suspects.

Speaking to reporters Sunday afternoon, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says a suspect is dead at the scene and they are still working to identify the male.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting, which erupted during a video game tournament, has left multiple dead and sent others to the hospital. Williams did not give any details on the number of people killed or wounded.

___

4:45 p.m.

It didn’t take long for some Democratic candidates for governor to issue statements on a mass shooting in Jacksonville that left multiple people dead.

In the wake of the Feb. 14 Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead, gun violence has been a major issue ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, in which voters will pick the Republican and Democratic nominees to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham sent an email to supporters that said the only way to end mass shootings is to “vote out the politicians complicit in this cycle of death.”

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine also released a statement saying, “I am horrified and I am furious” and that it’s time for new leaders.

Video game manufacturer Electronic Arts tweeted, “This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.”

___

3:10 p.m.

___

2:55 p.m.

___

2:40 p.m.

