The Latest: Reports of pepper-spray device use concern chief

The Latest on a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The police chief in Dallas says she is concerned to hear of reports that pepper-spray projectiles were used at a protest over the death of a black man who was fatally shot inside his apartment by a white off-duty officer.

Monday’s demonstration came a day after Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was arrested for manslaughter in the shooting death of her neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean. Authorities have said that Guyger said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

Protesters gathered outside Dallas police headquarters, and several dozen blocked traffic as they marched. News reports said police used the pepper-spray projectiles at one point to help control the crowd.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall says she plans to meet with protest leaders to “address their concerns.” She says she has asked for a “full review.”

Hall says the projectiles should only be used if there is an immediate threat to the public or if an on-scene commander calls for them to be used.

___

1:20 a.m.

Attorneys for the family of a black man who was shot and killed by a white Dallas police officer who says she mistook his apartment for hers are criticizing an affidavit that gives a narrative of what happened.

The lawyers said the arrest affidavit released Monday contradicts neighbors’ accounts.

Amid their concerns, though, the district attorney said the case against Amber Guyger will get a hard look by her office and be presented to a grand jury, which could decide on more serious charges than manslaughter in last week’s shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Benjamin Crump, one of the attorneys for Jean’s family, said the affidavit “is very self-serving.”

Lee Merritt, who is also representing the family, called it an attempt to “condone what happened, give her a break.”