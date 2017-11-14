The Latest: Prep school deans speak out about police report

The Latest on sex abuse case at elite New Hampshire prep school (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Two deans from an elite New Hampshire prep school are speaking out about a police report that recommended they be arrested for failing to properly report allegations a male student groped a female classmate.

Phillips Exeter Academy’s Arthur J. Cosgrove and Melissa D. Mischke said in a statement Tuesday night that based on the information reported to them, they did not believe that a “reported offence had occurred.”

A November 2016 state police report obtained by The Associated Press shows arrest warrants had been prepared.

Cosgrove and Mischke were accused of failing to contact the Department of Health and Human Services after a 17-year-old student told them of being attacked by an 18-year-old from Parkland, Florida.

The deans were never charged. They remain employed at Phillips Exeter Academy.

___

5:50 p.m.

A New Hampshire police report shows officers recommended two deans from an elite prep school be arrested for failing to properly report allegations a male student groped a female classmate.

A November 2016 state police report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press shows arrest warrants were prepared for Phillips Exeter Academy’s Arthur J. Cosgrove and Melissa D. Mischke. The school has been the focus of sexual-assault allegations.

The deans were accused of failing to contact the Department of Health and Human Services after a 17-year-old student told them of being attacked by an 18-year-old from Parkland, Florida.

The warrants on misdemeanor charges for violating state reporting law were given to the Rockingham County attorney’s office. The New York Times first reported the story and says the deans were not charged.

The deans haven’t returned emails seeking comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show warrants were given to Rockingham County, not Rocking County.