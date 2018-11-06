The Latest: Polls open in Wyoming for General Election

MGN Online

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – The Latest on the general election in Wyoming:



10:39 a.m.



Well over 50 percent of Wyoming’s state legislative seats up for election Tuesday are uncontested.



Nationally, the average number of uncontested races for seats in state legislatures is close to 40 percent.



University of Wyoming professor Jim King tells KUWR in Laramie that’s pretty typical of Wyoming. In a state dominated by the Republican Party, there are often no Democratic opponents.



Of the 15 Wyoming Senate races nine are uncontested, along with 33 of the 60 Wyoming House races. In addition, the majority of primary races for the state Legislature were also uncontested.



Boise State University political scientist Gary Moncrief says a lack of competition can limit voters’ ability to hold politicians accountable and can have consequences for future policymaking



8 a.m.



The polls are open in Wyoming for the 2018 General Election.



Wyoming residents are being asked to choose a new governor. Democrat Mary Throne and Republican Mark Gordon are the two main contenders.



Democrat Gary Trauner is seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. John Barrasso while environmental consultant Greg Hunter is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Barrasso and Cheney are seeking their second election victories for their seats.



Voter registration figures show especially tough odds for Democrats this year. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by well over 4-1 in the state.



Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



The National Weather Service is calling for scattered snow showers across much of the state Tuesday, with snow accumulating at higher elevations.