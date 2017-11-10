The Latest: Police identify family dead in murder-suicide

The Latest on a Utah family found dead in an apparent murder suicide (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Utah police say a family of four from Switzerland was found shot to death in their home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said in a statement Friday the family moved to the small town of Mapleton months ago after 45-year-old Timothy Griffith got a job in Utah.

He was found dead Thursday along with his 42-year-old wife Jessica Griffith, his 16-year-old stepdaughter Samantha Badel and 5-year-old son Alexendre Griffith. Police have said the family dog was also killed in the shooting.

They were found after one family member failed to show up for work and neighbors noticed the family cars hadn’t moved. Police say authorities are doing autopsies on the bodies to learn more about exactly what happened in the home.

10 a.m.

Mapleton has a population of about 9,500 and sits about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of Provo.