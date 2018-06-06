The Latest: Police: Hatchet death suspect admitted killing

The Latest on the suspect in a Tennessee hatchet killing (all times local):

5: p.m.

Police in Tennessee say a suspect has admitted to killing his former boss with a hatchet this week.

Nashville police say Domenic Micheli gave a detailed statement to detectives Wednesday about killing 46-year-old Joel Paavola early Monday at Paavola’s Nashville area fitness center.

Micheli is being held without bond in Warren County, Kentucky, awaiting extradition. A criminal homicide arrest warrant will be served upon his return to Nashville.

Police say inside Micheli’s Toyota Prius were found a hatchet, large knife and blood.

They say Micheli had a large cut on his left leg and was treated at the hospital before he was taken to jail.

11:50 a.m.

Kentucky State Police say a driver’s tip led to an arrest in a Tennessee hatchet killing this week.

Lt. Jeremy Smith of the Bowling Green post says a concerned motorist called police Tuesday evening about a silver car on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee border.

He says the driver had seen news coverage about the car and 36-year-old suspect Domenic Micheli.

Smith says State Police then stopped the car and arrested Micheli without incident. Now he’s in the Warren County Jail charged with being a fugitive pending extradition to Tennessee.

Nashville police say Micheli attacked his ex-boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, with a hatchet and another bladed instrument as Paavola led a workout at the fitness center. Police say Paavola had fired Micheli from the gym 14 months ago.