The Latest: Patience wears thin as caravan heads north

The Latest on the caravans of migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Tensions are fraying the edges of the caravan of Central American migrants making their way through southern Mexico.

The majority of the roughly 4,000 migrants are gathering in the towns of Juan Rodriguez Clara, Veracruz and Isla, Veracruz, which are about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from their previous rest stop in Sayula. Another contingent is trying to make additional headway by pushing to Tierra Blanca, Veracruz, which lies about 80 extra miles (128 kilometers) to the north.

But many appear to be growing increasingly angry with caravan organizers after confusion broke out regarding buses that would have taken migrants to Mexico City more quickly.

On Friday, the state governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz reneged on a brief offer to provide transportation.

Almost immediately afterward, Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes released a second video saying that it would not be correct to send the migrants to Mexico City because the city’s water system was undergoing maintenance and 7 million of its people would be without water over the weekend.

In the lapse between the announcements, organizers told members of the caravan that buses would indeed be available.

Human rights activist Ernesto Castaneda said there’s still a possibility that bulk transportation will be arranged for the group later Saturday.

The caravan is currently hundreds of miles from the closest U.S. border.

9:40 a.m.

Thousands of Central American migrants traveling in a caravan through southern Mexico resumed their journey Saturday toward the United States by hitchhiking and walking along highways.

A day prior, a state governor reneged on a brief offer to provide dozens of buses to take them to Mexico City more quickly.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes announced Friday evening that authorities in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz would be providing humanitarian assistance to the migrants and buses to leapfrog them to the country’s capital.

But almost immediately afterward, Yunes released a second video saying that it would not be correct to send the migrants to Mexico City because the city’s water system was undergoing maintenance and 7 million of its people would be without water over the weekend. The maintenance has been known about for weeks.

Migrants expressed disappointment at the decision before setting out by their own means for La Isla, a town about 43 miles (70 kilometers) away.