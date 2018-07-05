The Latest: Newsrooms hold moments of silence for 5 slain

The Latest on a shooting that killed five employees at a Maryland newspaper (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

More than a dozen faculty members and students at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism have bowed their heads during a minute of silence in memory of the five slain newspaper employees.

No classes were in session during the Thursday remembrance for those killed last week at the Annapolis newspaper.

One of the victims, Rob Hiaasen, was an adjunct lecturer who taught his first class at the school in the spring semester. Two other victims, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara, earned their bachelor’s degrees from the university more than three decades ago.

Deborah Nelson, an associate professor of investigative journalism, said the shooting is something that she and other faculty members will have to discuss with students when they return for the fall semester.

___

Reporters, photographers and editors at Oklahoma’s largest newspaper have reflected on their own tragedy as they remembered the victims of a mass shooting that killed five people at a Maryland newspaper.

Oklahoman business and lifestyle editor Clytie Bunyan led a moment of remembrance Thursday for employees of an Annapolis newspaper killed a week ago. About 40 Oklahoman staffers bowed their heads in prayer and then posed for a group photo. Some held letters spelling out “Annapolis.”

Bunyan says Oklahoman journalists had to work through their own tragedy after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. She says she still has scars on her legs from a roof being blown out of the post office she was standing in when the bomb exploded.

Bunyan said Capital Gazette reporters have admirably continued to carry on their craft amid grief.

___

Staffers at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia have gathered in the center of the newsroom and bowed their heads for a moment of silence to remember the five people who were slain at a Maryland newspaper died last week.

Executive editor Paige Mudd said after the Thursday remembrance that what happened in Annapolis is a reminder that the work journalists do makes them vulnerable.

She thanked her staff for what they do every day and told them to “please be safe.”

State Politics Editor Andrew Cain said that along with the sadness, he and his colleagues feel over the lives that were lost, there is also “profound respect” for the work the journalists at The Capital Gazette continued to do after the shooting.

___

3 p.m.

About 100 people have gathered in The Associated Press’ New York news headquarters to observe a moment of silence for five Maryland newspaper employees who were killed a week ago.

Those gathered in remembrance Thursday afternoon circled around a desk where coverage of national and international stories is planned.

AP executive editor Sally Buzbee says the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom was “frightening and distressing in so many ways.”

She says the best way honor the legacy of journalists who die while practicing their craft is for other journalists is to continue to produce accurate, unbiased coverage.

___

The newsroom of the main newspaper in Kentucky’s largest city has gone silent in memory of the five people killed at a Maryland newspaper last week.

Employees at Louisville’s Courier Journal bowed their heads in silence Thursday afternoon as executive editor Joel Christopher read the names of the shooting victims.

Christopher says they “paid a high price for doing what we do” and talked briefly about the role of journalists.

He says journalists have duty to the First Amendment to “serve as watchdogs over government and to fight for those without voice.”

___

2:30 p.m.

Newsrooms across the country have observed a moment of silence for the five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group was observing a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore and Carroll County. That’s when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun last week.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join them.

Before the remembrance, photographer Paul W. Gillespie tweeted an image from the staff’s temporary newsroom showing a banner bearing the name of the paper. He said the banner that journalists marched with in Annapolis’ Fourth of July parade made it “feel a bit more like home.”