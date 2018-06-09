The Latest: More evacuations ordered at Colorado wildfire

The Latest on a wildfire in southwestern Colorado (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Authorities have ordered more people to evacuate near a growing wildfire in southwestern Colorado.

The evacuations underway Saturday were along a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) section of a county road about 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) north of Durango. Fire managers couldn’t immediately say how many homes were included.

Deputies were going door to door, telling people to leave.

The Durango Herald reported more than 1,600 other homes have already been evacuated.

The fire has burned nearly 14 square miles (35 square kilometers) since it ignited on June 1. Authorities said no homes had been damaged or destroyed.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of Colorado on Saturday, signifying high fire danger.

___

12 p.m.

A wildfire that prompted evacuations from about 1,300 homes in southwestern Colorado has grown to nearly 14 square miles (35 square kilometers).

Authorities said Saturday that hot, dry weather this weekend could make things harder for crews trying to control the fire north of Durango. It was 10 percent contained.

Fire managers say no homes have been destroyed.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Saturday that smoke has reached unhealthy levels in La Plata County as far south as the Colorado-New Mexico border.

The area includes the communities of Durango and Hermosa and the Southern Ute Reservation.

The fire started June 1 but the cause hasn’t been determined. It comes amid a severe drought in the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

___

10:45 a.m.

Health officials have issued an air quality alert in southwestern Colorado because of heavy smoke from a wildfire.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Saturday that smoke has reached unhealthy levels in La Plata County as far south as the Colorado-New Mexico border.

The area includes the communities of Durango and Hermosa and the Southern Ute Reservation.

Officials say the smoke should begin to lessen and move northeast later Saturday.

The fire has burned more than 11 square miles (29 square kilometers) and prompted the evacuation of up to 1,300 homes. No homes have been destroyed.

The fire started June 1 in the San Juan National Forest but the cause hasn’t been determined. It comes amid a severe drought in the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

___

9:25 a.m.

Emergency responders say they’ve kept a week-old wildfire in southwestern Colorado from destroying any houses so far.

The Durango Herald reports that no homes had been lost by late Friday to the fire, which has blackened more than 11 square miles (29 square kilometers).

As many as 1,300 homes have been evacuated.

The fire started June 1 in the San Juan National Forest but the cause hasn’t been determined. It comes amid a severe drought in the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

Traffic is restricted on U.S. Highway 550 because of heavy firefighter activity.

More than 680 firefighters and several aircraft are on scene. The fire is only 10 percent contained.