The Latest: More car limits in France as heat wave peaks

The Latest on hot weather and wildfires in Europe (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

France’s environment minister has called on motorists to comply with car restrictions amid a heat wave expected to peak Tuesday in the country.

Nicolas Hulot told Europe 1 radio “we are facing a new situation. We need to adapt to climate change and keep fighting its causes to avoid an amplification of the phenomena.”

The cities of Paris, Lyon and Strasbourg have banned the most polluting cars from the streets for the second consecutive day because of heat-linked ozone pollution. Speed limits have also been lowered on certain roads and highways across France.

The hottest weather Tuesday was expected in central and northeastern France, with temperatures that could reach 40 C (104 F).

___

10:25 a.m.

More than 1,000 firefighters supported by 19 aircraft are battling a major wildfire in southern Portugal for a fifth straight day.

Authorities had hoped lower overnight temperatures would allow services to contain the blaze. But officials said Tuesday that strong winds are fueling the flames which are racing through dry and largely inaccessible woodland.

The fire came within 500 meters of the fire department in Monchique, a town of 2,000 people about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Lisbon, as officials evacuated scores of houses. Emergency services say 29 people have been hurt in the wildfire.

Officials say an unknown number of homes located in the forested hills have burned down.

The firefighting effort is drawing criticism, with some claiming poor organization is thwarting the operation.