The Latest: Man apologizes to blogger for beheading plot

The Latest on the sentencing of a man convicted of plotting to behead a conservative blogger who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A Massachusetts man convicted of plotting to behead a conservative blogger on behalf of the Islamic State group has apologized to her, to law enforcement and to his family.

David Wright cried as he addressed the court Tuesday before the judge sentenced him to 28 years in prison for his role in the terror group-inspired conspiracy to kill New York resident Pamela Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in 2015.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for the 28-year-old Wright.

Wright denounced the Islamic State group and said he wants others to learn from his mistakes.

The judge told Wright he embraced a “monstrous evil” but is not a “monster.”

Geller says she’s disappointed Wright didn’t get life but is pleased he’ll at least be behind bars for the rest of her life.

___

2:30 p.m.

A conservative blogger from New York says a Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead her should be sentenced him to life in prison.

Blogger Pamela Geller told a judge Tuesday it’s “impossible to overstate the devastation” defendant David Wright has brought to her life.

Geller organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in 2015. She says she has been forced to live in fear and spend tens of thousands of dollars on security since the beheading plot was exposed.

Jurors found Wright guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism and other crimes.

Wright’s attorneys are asking for 16 years at his sentencing. Wright argues he didn’t really support the Islamic State group and was living in a fantasy world.