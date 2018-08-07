The Latest: Landowner wanted makeshift compound removed

The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy makeshift compound in New Mexico (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A New Mexico man says he and his wife pressed authorities to remove a group of people from a makeshift compound on his land where officials reported finding 11 hungry children living in filth.

Jason Badger said Tuesday that he had concerns about the compound near the Colorado border. But he says the courts and other authorities shot down his attempts to break up the encampment — described as a trailer buried in the ground.

Court records show a judge dismissed an eviction notice filed by Badger against Lucas Morton in June. The records didn’t provide further details on the judge’s decision.

Morton was among five adults arrested after the Taos County sheriff raided the compound in search of a missing Georgia boy who was not found.

The five adults, including the boy’s father, have been charged with child abuse.

12 a.m.

The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

Court records show that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is scheduled to appear in Taos Magistrate Court. Georgia officials want him extradited to face a charge of abducting his son, Abdul-ghani, from the state in December when the boy was 3 years old.

The warrant says that Wahhaj told the boy’s mother he wanted to perform an exorcism on his son.

Police say the search for the missing boy led them Friday to a squalid compound where they found Wahhaj, four other adults and 11 children living in filthy conditions.

The missing boy wasn’t among them.