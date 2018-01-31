The Latest: Korea experts see confidence in Trump comments

The Latest on reactions to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

South Korean analysts say President Donald Trump’s fiery comments on North Korea reflected confidence that his campaign of pressure and sanctions on the country is working.

Experts say it also means Washington will continue to deny Pyongyang meaningful dialogue unless it’s willing to discuss serious changes to its nuclear weapons program and human rights conditions.

Du Hyeogn Cha, a visiting scholar at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, says for North Korea, it has to hurt that Trump declared the country as a regime that cannot co-exist with the founding values of the United States.

Koh Yu-hwan, a North Korea expert at Seoul’s Dongguk University and a security adviser to South Korea’s presidential office, says Trump likely saw North Korea’s outreach over the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as a clear sign that pressure and sanctions are working.