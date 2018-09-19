The Latest: Jury views photos of Laquan McDonald's wounds

The Latest on the trial of a Chicago police officer charge with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Jurors are viewing autopsy photos of black teenager Laquan McDonald after he was shot by a white Chicago police officer.

The photos were shown as Cook County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Ponni Arunkumar testified Wednesday about McDonald’s gunshot wounds. She said he had 16 total. She also says the first shot would not have killed the 17-year-old.

Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in McDonald’s death. Video from the October 2014 shooting shows Van Dyke opening fire as McDonald walks away from police with a small knife in one hand.

Arunkumar was describing each gunshot wound for the jury. She says it’s impossible to determine the order of the gunshots in such cases because the shooter and the person being shot are in “constant motion.”

11:20 a.m.

Witnesses are testifying about the science behind the death of black teenager Laquan McDonald after he was shot by a white Chicago police officer.

A nurse said Wednesday that McDonald arrived at a hospital with no pulse or heartbeat. A paramedic testified about providing medical care to McDonald on the way to the hospital. And an Illinois State Police forensics expert has testified about bullets and shell casings found at the scene, which all came from the same gun.

Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in McDonald’s death. Video from the October 2014 shooting shows Van Dyke opening fire as the 17-year-old walks away from police with a small knife in one hand.

Prosecutors have stressed no other officers who encountered McDonald opened fire. Van Dyke’s attorneys say he was afraid for his life and acted as he was trained.

11:30 p.m.

Testimony is expected to resume in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

In the first two days of testimony, the case was dominated by officers and former officers who were at the scene in October 2014 when the white officer shot black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

The officers, including Van Dyke’s partner Joseph Walsh, were asked why they did not shoot as Van Dyke did.

Walsh, who is no longer on the force, has been charged along with other officers with trying to cover up what happened. He was forced to testify Tuesday.

With the trial set to resume Wednesday, a big question is whether jurors will hear from two others — an officer and a former officer — who face cover-up charges.